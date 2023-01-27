Friday’s Weather: Breezy at times today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another frosty start with temperatures near freezing this morning. Expect lots of sunshine again today with slightly warmer temperatures reaching the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds will be breezy at times, gusting up to 15 and 20 mph. Clouds increase tonight with a chance for rain by tomorrow morning. The chance for rain increases through the day becoming likely by evening and lasting overnight into at least Sunday morning. Rain will end by Sunday afternoon, but clouds hang on with temperatures back in the 50s for the end of the weekend. Clouds start off the new week with a chance for rain returning quickly Monday afternoon and increasing through midweek with even cooler temperatures.

