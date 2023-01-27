Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Frankston ISD going to 4-day week for 2023-24 school year

Frankston ISD's 4-day instruction week benefits.
Frankston ISD's 4-day instruction week benefits.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Another East Texas school district is moving to a four-day school week starting next year.

Frankston ISD voted on the decision this week in a 4-3 vote for the new schedule.

“We had several jobs last year that we had a hard time filling, and we knew that the teacher shortage was getting worse, so that was really the reason behind it, was strictly to retain and to attract quality teachers,” said Frankston ISD Superintendent Nicci Cook.

Conversations about the change began a year ago. They’ve allotted Monday as their off day, due to holidays falling on Mondays and to give time off to band staff and athletic coaches who work Fridays.

“This school year, we go from 7:40 a.m. to 3:30-4 p.m. So, we already have a pretty long day. We will be extending each school day about 30 minutes on every campus,” Cook said.

Courtnie Mewbourn is a kindergarten teacher and an elementary representative on the committee that helped plan how the 4-day week will work. She said she’s looking forward to the change.

“That gives me back a day to be with my family on the weekends, so I’ll probably work every single time we’re off, but I have Saturday and Sunday strictly to be with my family,” Mewbourn said.

Riley Webb teaches agricultural science. He hopes the change will help alleviate stress and provide extra time for teachers to get work done. The district also will use some Mondays as intervention days for students that need more instruction.

“On these Mondays, we can pull these kids in, take care of it then, and then when they’re at school with their friends, that’s what they’re doing then,” Webb said. “Then we’re back to our normal here’s how our day works, and we don’t have to have them pulled out for extra time.”

The committee has been on top of working out child care options for families who may need it on Mondays, as well as meal options.

“Extracurriculars will go on as normal if we were in school. If students need rides to practices or games, we already do that, so we will make sure that they’re not missing out on something,” Cook said.

Cook said they are finalizing the school year calendar now and will vote on that next month.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
Terence Andrus
Death row inmate whose appeal was rejected by Supreme Court kills self in Livingston prison
Police Lights
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
Texas Police Lights
Longview truck driver cited in wreck which killed Lufkin teen

Latest News

Buckner Family Hope Center
Buckner Family Hope Center
The lumber industry continues to need new sources of trees, which may bring logging companies...
Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft
Med School Impact
New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact
"I tell you this, Longview has given me a helping hand, and I’m grateful for that,” one...
City of Longview holds Homeless Resource Day
The lumber industry continues to need new sources of trees, which may bring logging companies...
Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft