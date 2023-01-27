East Texas Kitchen Care: Keeping high surfaces clean the easy way

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Kitchen Care: Keeping top surfaces clean the easy way
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Are you one of those people who loves deep cleaning your house frequently? Well, I don’t like doing it frequently, that’s for sure. Once I get started it’s kind of fun, but I don’t have time or desire to scrub things every weekend. I want to have some free time, after all.

My mom had a book called Heloise’s Housekeeping Hints. I loved looking through it when I was a little girl, and now I look at it just to get some of the older tips that people used back in the 1950s and ‘60s to make their lives easier.

One tip was really easy and handy; once you’ve cleaned the top of your refrigerator, for example, you can keep it clean long term. How? By simply covering the surface of the top of it after it’s shiny clean with either wax paper or plastic wrap. Then, when the paper or wrap gets grungy, you can just pull it off, and recover it. Your fridge remains clean, and no scrubbing is needed.

Same applies for the tops of cabinets that don’t reach the ceiling. Those get really dusty with a bit of oiliness mixed in from your cooking. It’s hard to clean that! So once you have it clean, cover it with either of the previous options, or for a cheaper option, lay sheets of used newspaper on the tops of the cabinetry. No one will see it, and it is just about the right size for the tops of cabinets, so you may not have to fold or cut the paper at all.

These tips are simple, but they may keep your cleaning time saved for something more fun, plus it will keep you from having to climb and scrub. Hope that helps!

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

East Texas Kitchen Care: Keeping top surfaces clean the easy way
