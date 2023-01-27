Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting

From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps,...
From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps, Monterrey Lobo.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Attorney General’s office made a string of arrests this week in connection with suspects they say attempted to have sex with underage girls.

According to the arrest affidavits, these arrests were made between Tuesday and Thursday via sting operations set up by law enforcement officers with the attorney general’s office, in which they would pose as underage girls, luring the suspects to agree to pay for various sex acts while also having them acknowledge that the girls were under the legal age of consent. The suspects were then told to meet the girls at a specified location in Smith County where they were then arrested.

The suspects arrested include Jose Hernandez, 37, of Tyler; Matthew Organ, 44, of Whitehouse; Delano Roosevelt Phelps, 89, of Tyler; James Amos, 54, of Flint; Charles McLarty III, 75, of Flint; and Monterrey Lobo, 47, of Jacksonville.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and infant son Xyavier Calliste Jr
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
Wesley Wade Wallace (left) and Alice Marie Hayes
Wells home invasion victims say they escaped while captors slept

Latest News

Day five in the Murdaugh trial
Frankston ISD's 4-day instruction week benefits.
Frankston ISD going to 4-day week for 2023-24 school year
Source: KLTV Staff
Longview Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund projected to remain solvent
Cherokee County students filling up meal packets for Kids Against Hunger
Cherokee County student groups lend helping hand for Kids Against Hunger