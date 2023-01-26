Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wells home invasion victims say they escaped while captors slept

Wesley Wade Wallace (left) and Alice Marie Hayes
Wesley Wade Wallace (left) and Alice Marie Hayes(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people who say they were victims of a violent home invasion told investigators they escaped while their captors slept.

According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, the victims spoke with investigators about the incident which allegedly occurred on Greenville Street in Wells. The individuals claimed that Wesley Wade Wallace and Alice Marie Hayes forced their way into the home, held them at gunpoint and terrorized them throughout the night with firearms and knives. Wallace and Hayes allegedly threatened the lives of the victims if they attempted to escape or contact law enforcement.

The individuals said they were able to escape their house once Wallace and Hayes fell asleep, at which point the two arrived at the Wells Police Department.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, after warrants for aggravated kidnapping were issued for Wells and Hayes, as well as a warrant to search the residence, members of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Regional SWAT Team, and the Wells Police Department executed the search warrant at the residence. Investigators said “numerous items of evidence were collected” during the search.

Wallace, 38, and Hayes, 30, were both arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. A third person, Chad Joseph Campbell, 42, was also arrested on a felony warrant from another agency.

The case remains under investigation.

