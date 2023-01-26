Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler will be sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2022 incident that left two young boys dead.

Hayden Malone, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault on Thursday in a Gregg County court.

Malone received 15 years each for the two intoxication manslaughter charges and 10 years each for the intoxication assault charges. The sentences will be served concurrently in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.

On Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, while driving on State Highway 149 in Gregg County, Malone crashed his car into another vehicle with multiple passengers. Two boys, ages five months and two years, died after being transported to hospitals in Dallas and Shreveport, respectively.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.