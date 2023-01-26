Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys

Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
By KLTV News Staff and Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler will be sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2022 incident that left two young boys dead.

Hayden Malone, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault on Thursday in a Gregg County court.

Malone received 15 years each for the two intoxication manslaughter charges and 10 years each for the intoxication assault charges. The sentences will be served concurrently in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.

On Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, while driving on State Highway 149 in Gregg County, Malone crashed his car into another vehicle with multiple passengers. Two boys, ages five months and two years, died after being transported to hospitals in Dallas and Shreveport, respectively.

