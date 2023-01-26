Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler ISD board approves Beau Trahan as new head coach for Tyler Legacy

Beau Trahan
Beau Trahan(Tyler ISD)
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board has approved Beau Trahan as the new head coach for Tyler Legacy.

Trahan comes from the University of Tulsa, where he was the co-passing game coordinator coach.

Trahan also spent eight years on athletics staff at Baylor. He was a four-year letterman at the University of Texas from 1999-2002, where he played quarterback and safety.

He replaces Joe Willis, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

