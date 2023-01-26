Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and cool today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Skies have cleared and temperatures have dropped. It’s a cold start with temperatures below freezing in most of East Texas. That means we will start out with a light frost this morning. Sunshine will be in the forecast all day long with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 50s this afternoon. Clear skies are expected to continue tonight with temperatures dropping back into the 30s by Friday morning. Friday will be warmer with highs near 60 degrees. Clouds increase late Friday and a few sprinkles are possible Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon the rain becomes a bit more likely and will continue overnight into Sunday morning. There will be a break in the rain late Sunday through early Monday, but the rain will return late Monday and stick around off and on through the middle of next week.

