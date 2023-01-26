Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and cool today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Skies have cleared and temperatures have dropped.  It’s a cold start with temperatures below freezing in most of East Texas. That means we will start out with a light frost this morning.  Sunshine will be in the forecast all day long with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 50s this afternoon.  Clear skies are expected to continue tonight with temperatures dropping back into the 30s by Friday morning.  Friday will be warmer with highs near 60 degrees.  Clouds increase late Friday and a few sprinkles are possible Saturday morning.  By Saturday afternoon the rain becomes a bit more likely and will continue overnight into Sunday morning.  There will be a break in the rain late Sunday through early Monday, but the rain will return late Monday and stick around off and on through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
Terence Andrus
Death row inmate whose appeal was rejected by Supreme Court kills self in Livingston prison
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Texas Police Lights
Longview truck driver cited in wreck which killed Lufkin teen

Latest News

EMS employees pet Apollo
UT Health EMS brings in service dog to help employees with work stress
Two decades after the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, a museum is working to educate a new...
Remembering Columbia: East Texas museum aims to educate new generation about astronauts’ legacy
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free