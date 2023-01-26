Longview police ask for public’s help to find missing man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, and the Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate him.

LaShun David Farrow, 34, is about 5′8″ tall, weights about 165 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information on Farrow’s whereabouts, please contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199.

