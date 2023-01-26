Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jack Ingram to headline 2023 Cattle Barons’ Gala in Tyler

Jack Ingram was announced as the headliner for the 2023 Cattle Baron's Gala.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Country music artist Jack Ingram was announced as the headlining entertainer for the 35th annual Cattle Barons’ Gala, Hope on the Horizon.

The event is scheduled for June 10 at the Texas Rose Horse Park, home of the event for the past five years.

Former 2022 Cattle Barons’ Gala Chair, Whitney Cain, welcomed guests at the American Cancer Society Leadership Breakfast at The Potpourri House in Tyler.

“The work of the American Cancer Society is incredible. So many milestones and advancements in prevention and treatment have been made, but we are not done. To continue the work to literally put an end to cancer, we know that we are Stronger Together here in Tyler.”

Ryan Nash welcomed attendees and said, “Cancer does not discriminate, and never will. Someday, we hope that cancer will be eradicated and, together with your support, we can all do our part to reach that goal. Until then, we humbly ask for your support.”

The Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is the primary fundraiser for the American Cancer Society-Tyler. For more information on ACS programs and patient services available in your community, visit www.cancer.org or call 800-ACS-2345. To support the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, donate at www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org or call 903-570-8126.

