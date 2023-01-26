Grand jury indicts Henderson logger in Rusk County theft case

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - A logging contractor has been indicted by a Rusk County grand jury on a state jail felony charge of timber purchase as trustee with intent to defraud.

Terry Aron Beall, 57, of Henderson, doing business as 2-Beall Logging, is accused of stealing between $500 and $20,000 in proceeds from a timber sale from a Rusk County landowner in 2021.

Beall had an agreement with the landowner to harvest timber from the property; however, the landowner contacted the Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Department after noticing discrepancies in the paperwork provided by Beall after the harvest.

After a lengthy investigation, it was determined the landowner was not being compensated for all of the timber removed from the property, Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Investigator Mike Kuhnert said.

Kuhnert stressed the importance for landowners to protect their investment by monitoring all harvest activities, including having a wood accountability system in place requiring proof of documentation. This can be achieved by the landowner or by utilizing the services of a consulting forester, which is recommended.

“It’s always important to trust your gut,” Kuhnert said. “When your gut is telling you something isn’t right, it’s always a good idea to do some research and see what’s going on.”

An indictment is not a finding of guilt; rather, the grand jury determined enough evidence exists to warrant a trial.

