Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free

Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free
By Brian Jordan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Each year in the U.S. 1,300 children die from accidental gun shots and many more are seriously injured according to the Children’s Hospital. Accidental gun violence ranks fourth leading cause in the nation of death for children.

“You’ve seen tragic stories all around the country of children finding loaded fire arms around the house, or even unloaded fire arms and ammunition get them together,” Michael Skillern, Diboll Police Chief said. “The end result is too often tragic.”

Skillern has been giving out gun locks since he took the position and found a box full of them. The program was such a success he got 500 locks from Project Safechild to keep it going to help people store the guns safely.

He says locking the guns is the safest way to have them at home, especially if a child lives there no matter their education level on handling guns.

And hiding them is no substitute.

“If you remember back when you were a child and you had a little time alone and were digging through drawers, going through cabinets, looking on the high shelves,” Skillern said. “As well as we try to hide our stuff kids find it.”

A study by the Children’s Hospital says that 75 percent of children at home with guns know where they are stored.

Even a three year old is strong enough to pull a trigger, making the free gun locks life saving.

“Children like to emulate their parents,” Skillern said. “So they may see where it’s stored get it later and not know what they’re doing. And if it’s locked it’s going to prevent it from firing.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Texas Police Lights
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft

Latest News

EMS employees pet Apollo
UT Health EMS brings in service dog to help employees with work stress
Two decades after the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, a museum is working to educate a new...
Remembering Columbia: East Texas museum aims to educate new generation about astronauts’ legacy
Smith County first responders raise $6K for Salvation Army in bell ringing competition
Smith County first responders raise $6K for Salvation Army in bell ringing competition
Skeeter Fishing Boats
Skeeter Fishing Boats plans Kilgore expansion, adding 80+ jobs