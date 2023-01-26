Boeing to be arraigned in Texas court over two Max jet crashes

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets will meet face-to-face in a Texas courtroom, where the aerospace giant will be arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago.

The family members were never consulted before Boeing cut a deal with the U.S. Justice Department to avoid prosecution on a felony charge of fraud.

Boeing has pleaded not guilty. Up to a dozen or so people from several countries are expected to testify about how the loss of loved ones has affected them.

A lawyer representing the families says he hopes the testimony will convince the Justice Department to throw out the settlement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.