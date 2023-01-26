Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bernice A. King visits Texas A&M for annual MLK breakfast

The daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reflected on her father's legacy, The King Center and more.
The daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reflected on her father's legacy, The King Center and more.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Global thought leader and daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bernice A. King, visited Texas A&M Thursday to give the keynote address at the 16th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast.

Bernice King spoke on her father’s life and legacy along with the work her family continues at The King Center in Atlanta. She also reflected on her mother, Coretta Scott King, and her contributions to the civil rights movement.

Besides her family, Bernice King reflected on her healing journey after losing her parents and other loved ones.

The event was hosted by the MSC Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee and had 730 people in attendance including Texas A&M students, faculty and staff along with members of the community. Event organizer JJ Torres said he wanted the event to inspire and build community.

“I want them to feel educated about Martin Luther King and the civil rights movement itself and, more than that, be themselves and embody that openness and inclusiveness that Dr. King and the civil rights movement was about,” Torres said.

Bernice King is the CEO of the King Center, which was founded by Coretta Scott King. She’s also a minister and attorney among other things.

You can learn more about Bernice King here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

