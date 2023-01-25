Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

You could get paid to go on 15 first dates. Here’s how

You could get paid $1,500 to go on 15 first dates.
You could get paid $1,500 to go on 15 first dates.(Canva)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and many happy couples will be celebrating the holiday together. But those who need a date could get an opportunity to be paid to go on 15 first dates.

Shane Co. is looking for an applicant to go on 15 first dates with 15 different people.

The jewelry company said it wants the person to set up the dates, whether through dating apps, in person, or through other means, over the course of five months and document their experience.

The 15 dates don’t have to be with strangers necessarily, but Shane Co. said they must be with 15 different people.

The dates could be fancy dinners, casual coffee shop meetups, or anything in between. All that’s required is for the participant to document the date by taking a few notes and a photo of the event, according to Shane. Co.

The company said second dates are encouraged but don’t count toward the total number of first dates.

Requirements for applicants include:

  • Being single.
  • Be willing and able to secure 15 dates with 15 different people over five months.
  • Be willing to take a photo of the date and fill out a worksheet about their experience.
  • Be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Applications must be made by midnight on Feb. 10 at the Shane Co. website.

The winner will be announced on Feb. 27 and be rewarded with $1,500.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
Design draft
Construction underway for Winnsboro ISD’s meat processing facility
GISD teachers learn to teach more efficiently by student improvement.
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program
A volunteer and client spend time making a paper lantern at the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith...
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers