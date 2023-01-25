Wood County approves broadband plan

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Commissioners approved a broad band plan today presented by The East Texas Council of Governments.

This plan will allow The East Texas council of Governments to use federal money to pay $375,000 of the $683,000.

The money aims to provide the option of Wi-fi service to communities that currently have little to no broadband options.

There’s also a local match requirement.

The four projects included will bring community wifi to Alba, Winnsboro, Hawkins, and Quitman.

“Any provider new or existing can connect to that middle mound network can complete glass mount service to the customer. The goal is to eliminate one more barrier that our local internet service providers have to actually make broad band more accessible for our community and our businesses,” said David Cleveland, The executive director of The East Texas Council of Government.

