WebXtra: Skeeter Fishing Boats plans Kilgore expansion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas leader in the manufacturing of recreational watercraft announces plans to expand facilities and add jobs.

Skeeter Fishing Boats in Kilgore has been one of the most recognizable landmarks along highway 271 for the past 50 years.

Working with the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation, Skeeter will be expanding their operations to add new manufacturing facilities, using adjacent land that formerly belonged to Halliburton.

Initial plans will add a parts facility and add up to 15 jobs, with long range expansion adding many more.

Skeeter Senior Vice President Jeff Stone and Kilgore Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Lisa Denton talk about the economic importance of the expansion.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.