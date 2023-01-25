Texas African American Museum board says Camacho-Ali won’t fulfill $1M donation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A donation promise made to a Tyler museum will go unfulfilled, they have announced.

Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, the ex-wife of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, announced in February 2022 at a fundraising gala for the Texas African American Museum in Tyler that she planned to donate $1 million to the museum.

“And all I can say is before I make my speech, I am actually going to donate $1 million to the Texas African-American Museum,” she said during her comments at the event.

Leadership and volunteers from the museum were surprised and thrilled, they said. The fundraising goal for the event had been set at $20,000.

“I jumped up, I just shouted and thanked God for this blessing to the Texas African-American Museum,” Gloria Washington, executive director for the Texas African American Museum, said at the time.

However, the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, announced on behalf of the museum on Wednesday that the promise she made 11 months ago has gone unfulfilled.

“After repeated contacts to Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the only feedback that she has given is that “she doesn’t have the funds,” the organization said in a statement.

They are concerned with the impact the situation is having on donations.

“The announcement by Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali went nationally (sic) and many believe that we have received the funds, and this has caused a drop in our donations,” and they said they are relaunching their capital campaign to try to raise the money themselves.

They say they “are focused more than ever on our goal and vision which is to preserve and educate the public on African American History in Texas, throughout America, and international.”

