Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders captured in a single year since the program’s inception in 1993.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced it experienced a record-setting year in 2022 with the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders captured in a single year since the program’s inception in 1993.

“Last year DPS, in cooperation with state, federal, local, and Mexican authorities, captured a record 72 fugitives and sex offenders. That is more than double the previous record set the year prior,” DPS said.

“Public safety is a top priority in the State of Texas, and I am proud of the brave DPS troopers and law enforcement partners who have contributed to this record-breaking achievement,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

“Through the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program, our brave men and women of law enforcement have taken some of the most dangerous criminals off our streets and made our communities safer for all Texans. Texas will always be a law-and-order state, and together we are keeping it that way,” Abbott further said.

The state agency paid $88,000 in reward money for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests, officials said.

“The success of this program is largely due to the public speaking up and reporting the whereabouts of these criminals to law enforcement,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

The 72 people captured in 2022 include 34 convicted sex offenders and 24 gang members – the most in program history.

In addition to the most total captures ever, the program also set several other new records with the most warrants cleared (220) and the most out-of-state captures (14). This included arrests in Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon and Mexico.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists who pose the most significant threat to public safety in the state. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
Terence Andrus
Death row inmate whose appeal was rejected by Supreme Court kills self in Livingston prison
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Texas Police Lights
Longview truck driver cited in wreck which killed Lufkin teen

Latest News

Abby Andrews, a Dell Children's Medical Center patient, "tests" a microphone at a legislative...
Texas children’s hospitals want $300 million to improve mental health care access
EMS employees pet Apollo
UT Health EMS brings in service dog to help employees with work stress
Two decades after the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, a museum is working to educate a new...
Remembering Columbia: East Texas museum aims to educate new generation about astronauts’ legacy
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free