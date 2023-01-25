Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... There remains a chance for some light rain/drizzle and a few flurries over the far NW sections of ETX for the next few hours...it should end by Midnight with no significant accumulations. No real impacts expected on roadways as temperatures should remain above freezing. Cloudy, breezy, and another chilly day on Wednesday. Some sunshine is expected by mid to late afternoon before skies clear overnight. Sunny to mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday with sub-freezing mornings and cool/mild afternoons. More clouds, wind, and rain move back into our area on Saturday afternoon as we await another cold front on Sunday morning. High Temperatures this weekend could make it into the lower 60s for a few hours. Morning showers on Sunday are expected along with some afternoon showers on Monday and Tuesday. Cooler temperatures on Monday and Tuesday...but not too cold. Stay Warm Tonight.

