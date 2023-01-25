Jefferson ISD student arrested for having gun, but no evidence of intent to use it, superintendent says

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Jefferson High School student was found in possession of a .22 pistol in his backpack during a search of the school for vapes on Thursday.

According to Superintendent Michael Walker, the student had no intent to use the gun. Instead, he was found to be homeless, living in vacant structures, and had the gun for self protection. Walker said the gun was in very poor condition.

His full statement was as follows:

On Thursday January 18th, during a search for a vape, a high school student was found to possess a loaded .22 caliber revolver. The gun was found inside a bag in his backpack. The student was immediately detained and subsequently arrested.

After an extensive investigation it was discovered the student was living in various vacant houses and had all of his belongings in his bag and backpack. There was no evidence of intent to use the weapon against anyone.

The weapon itself was in very poor condition. The hammer was broken and there were cartridges in the weapon that were corroded to the cylinder.

The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority and we will continue to work diligently to provide the safest environment possible. I would like to thank the JHS Administration and Police Chief for handling the situation safely and promptly. If anyone has any questions or concerns please contact me at 903-431-0800 or come by the Jefferson ISD Administration building.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.