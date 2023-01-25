Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Jason’s Deli reopens in Tyler after vehicle crashes through storefront

Jason's Deli in Tyler has reopened.
Jason's Deli in Tyler has reopened.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jason’s Deli in Tyler has reopened for business after a driver crashed their vehicle through the front of the restaurant.

Managing Partner Chris Skanes told KLTV that the restaurant will remain open “from here on out.” He said that their insurance company is looking at the damage and they are exploring options for cosmetic fixes.

Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his third offense, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh, after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the store on Monday around 11:20 p.m. Erbaugh said when officers arrived they saw that a car had driven through the entry of the store, taking out the front glass. The car then turned left and only stopped when it hit the wall shared by Jason’s and Marble Slab Ice Cream.

Previous reporting:

Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Texas Police Lights
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft

Latest News

Arturo Rodriguez (source: Crockett Police Department)
Crockett employee accused of hiding camera indicted on additional charge
Texas Police Lights
Longview truck driver cited in wreck which killed Lufkin teen
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
Terence Andrus
Death row inmate whose appeal was rejected by Supreme Court kills self in Livingston prison