Jason’s Deli reopens in Tyler after vehicle crashes through storefront

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jason’s Deli in Tyler has reopened for business after a driver crashed their vehicle through the front of the restaurant.

Managing Partner Chris Skanes told KLTV that the restaurant will remain open “from here on out.” He said that their insurance company is looking at the damage and they are exploring options for cosmetic fixes.

Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his third offense, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh, after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the store on Monday around 11:20 p.m. Erbaugh said when officers arrived they saw that a car had driven through the entry of the store, taking out the front glass. The car then turned left and only stopped when it hit the wall shared by Jason’s and Marble Slab Ice Cream.

