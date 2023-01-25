Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Gladewater man kills self while in police custody

((Source: Facebook))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man committed suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department.

The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.

Denison was being held on a charge of public intoxication.

KLTV has reached out to the Gladewater Police Department for comment.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Texas Police Lights
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft

Latest News

Terence Andrus
Death row inmate whose appeal was rejected by Supreme Court kills self in Livingston prison
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
Cherokee County kidnapping suspects identified after SWAT team arrests
(Source: Jefferson ISD/Facebook)
Jefferson ISD student arrested for having gun, but no evidence of intent to use it, superintendent says
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
Cherokee County SWAT team take 3 into custody for assault, kidnapping in Wells