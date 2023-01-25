Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Clearing skies, Cold temperatures overnight. Sunny Thu/Fri.
Clearing Skies overnight. Cold temperatures. Sunny Thu/Fri. Rain returns on Sat.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Decreasing Clouds for the late afternoon/evening hours, then clear and cold overnight tonight as the NW wind settles. Sunny Skies through Friday with cold mornings and warming afternoons each day. Clouds and rain...even a few thundershowers are possible late Saturday into early Sunday morning as our next cold front moves through. Rain ends by Sunday afternoon with a few rays of sunshine possible. More rain enters the forecast late on Monday afternoon and stays with us through mid-week. Looking for about .50″ or a bit more over the weekend in rainfall, so not too much. Total rainfall for Monday through Wednesday could near 1.00″ in a few spots, so by the end of the month, most of us should be above normal for rain through January. That is always good news. After the cold front moves through on Sunday, it is likely to pull up stationary...hanging around our area, keeping the rain chances in the forecast. Monday through Wednesday, lows should be in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Have a great Wednesday.

