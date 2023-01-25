Construction underway for Winnsboro ISD’s meat processing facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winnsboro ISD has a meat facility that is currently being built across from the football field.

Superintendent Dave Wilcox says that the school is already being contacted by grocery corporate offices and colleges looking to recruit high school students straight out of high school once the building is complete.

“Right now if you go to a local processor it takes about a year to a year and a half wait to get something processed,” said Nathan Jordan, the agricultural science teacher at Winnsboro high school.

Jordan says that meat cuts will be available to sell to customers within 1 to 3 weeks.

“Once it’s done with the hanging procedure it will be cut into the retail cut of that customer’s choice,” said Jordan.

The superintendent Dave Wilcox says the facility cost around $3.5 million which is funded through the school’s local fund balance.

“It’s not designed to house a lot of animals, but we have holding pens we will be able to house your animal for a day or two,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox says they have already been contacted by grocery corporate offices that are open to partner with the school and recruit students straight out of high school.

Makenzy Drizer is a freshman who is on the agriculture club at Winnsboro High.

“In fact I’m actually almost scared about the whole stunning process because I am afraid that I might be too nervous im actually one of those sensitive hearted who’s scared to take the life of an animal,” said Drizer.

A captive bolt stunning gun will be used to put down the animals.

Jordan Says butchering is becoming a lost art due to the population gradually getting away from the farming life. The school district’s program may help in that regard, as the students learn how to butcher animals.

“An animal will be put down with that which knocks the animal unconscious and then the animal is hung up by its back legs and then bled out and then at that point then the skin will be taken off and it will go for the hanging process,” said Jordan.

The meat facility will be open by the next school year.

