Cherokee County SWAT team take 3 into custody for assault, kidnapping in Wells

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WELLS, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.

They say that the sheriff’s office SWAT team and detectives went to a home on that street to run a “high risk” warrant and search warrant. Three people were taken into custody in connection with an assault and kidnapping that happened overnight.

They say there was no threat to the community, but no further details will be released tonight. The scene has now been cleared.

