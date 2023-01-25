Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Cherokee County kidnapping suspects identified after SWAT team arrests

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the identities of the suspects arrested during the issuance of a search warrant that was conducted by SWAT on Tuesday evening.

Chad Campbell, Wesley Wallace, and Alice Hayes were all arrested for the assault and kidnapping of two Wells residents. According to Sheriff Brent Dickson, the two victims were able to escape their captives in the early morning hours of Tuesday and ran to the local Wells police station, where they reported the incident.

According to Sheriff Dickson, the victims mentioned that the suspects were heavily armed with rifles and threatened them with murder if they called the police. Due to the suspects being armed and the “high risk” warrant, the Cherokee County SWAT team was called into to apprehend the suspects and conduct the search warrant on the property.

There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Texas Police Lights
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Two injured in fire on Alpine Road.
2 injured in house fire on Alpine Road in Longview

Latest News

(Source: Jefferson ISD/Facebook)
Jefferson ISD student arrested for having gun, but no evidence of intent to use it, superintendent says
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
Cherokee County SWAT team take 3 into custody for assault, kidnapping in Wells
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month