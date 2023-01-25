Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: Whitehouse man illegally dumped more than 1,000 pounds of trash

Malachi Dews III
Malachi Dews III(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man was arrested Monday after authorities say he illegally dumped more than 1,000 pounds of trash and then later set it on fire.

According to an arrest affidavit, Malachi Dews III, 42, dumped large amounts of waste including household trash, composition shingles, construction trash, sheet rock, styrofoam, plastic sheeting, plastic bottles, treated lumber and old furniture at a site in the 21500 block of State Highway 110 S. in Smith County. Dews allegedly claimed he was going to build something with the materials.

The investigating officer said that after confronting Dews about his alleged actions on December 12, 2022, the officer informed Dews that he had 30 days to remove the trash from the site and take it to an approved landfill site. He also informed Dews he was not allowed to burn any of the trash.

However, a day later, the investigating officer said he was called out to the aforementioned dump site and saw that a portion of the trash had been set on fire. Multiple area fire departments were called out to the scene to extinguish the fire. The affidavit states that Dews claimed he only intended to burn the wood and move the rest of the trash with a trailer.

Dews was arrested on a charge of illegal dumping 1,000 pounds or more. He has since been released from the Smith County Jail after posting the $5,000 bond amount.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

