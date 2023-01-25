Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.

The investigating officer said they observed the manager with injuries including a scrape to his arm and a cut on the top ridge of his nose.

Due to the manager’s age, Irvin was charged with injury to the elderly, a third-degree felony. He has since been released from the Smith County Jail after posting the $100,000 bond amount.

