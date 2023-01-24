Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tornado damage reported in Pasadena

City of Pasadena
City of Pasadena(City of Pasadena)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Texas (KTRE) - Pasadena police have confirmed a tornado has touched down in the southeast side of the city.

Police posted the announcement on Facebook around 3 p.m.

“Our officers and Fire Department are working towards assisting those people who were immediately affected,” the post stated.

The City of Pasadena also posted on Facebook and said to avoid Beltway 8 at Genoa Red Bluff, Fairmont Parkway at Mickey Gilley Blvd. and Burke at Crenshaw.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Smith County commissioner select acting constable to continue role
Smith County commissioners select acting constable to continue in role
Texas Police Lights
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck