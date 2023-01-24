Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border

Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a...
Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s believed to be the first time that a Guard member deployed on a state border mission called Operation Lone Star has injured another person by firing a weapon.

However, state officials did not disclose the Jan. 15 shooting publicly.

The Texas Military Department did not respond to questions about how many times Guard members have fired a weapon since the mission began in 2021.

That’s raised transparency concerns.

The shooting was described in an internal military report obtained by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
City of Pasadena
Tornado damage reported in Pasadena
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Smith County commissioner select acting constable to continue role
Smith County commissioners select acting constable to continue in role
Texas Police Lights
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck