Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault

Wesley Sloan, 58, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly...
Wesley Sloan, 58, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at two people(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested on Thursday for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he pointed a shotgun at two people.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley Scott Sloan, 58, was involved in a property dispute with two people in the 1400 block of Tate Cir.

Police said Sloan allegedly pointed a shotgun at the two victims and at some point during the altercation, Sloan allegedly fired the shotgun.

Sloan was booked into the Grayson County Jail, posted a $32,500 bond and released on Friday.

