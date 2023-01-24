Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rashaun Woods named head coach for Tyler High

Rashaun Woods
Rashaun Woods(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees has approved former Oklahoma State and NFL wide receiver Rashaun Woods as head coach for Tyler High.

Woods was named to the OSU Hall of Honor in 2022. He is the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was a two-time first-team All-American in 2002 and 2003. He holds the record four touchdown receptions in a game, with seven against SMU in 2003.

The board unanimously approved Woods in a meeting Tuesday morning.

