Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli

Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front of Jason’s Deli on Broadway Ave. in Tyler Monday night.

The driver, Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his third offense, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh.

Zachary Joseph Clark, 32
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32(Smith County Jail)

Erbaugh said that on Monday night at 11:20, police received a call about an alarm going off at Jason’s Deli. When they arrived, they saw that a car had driven through the entry of the store, taking out the front glass. The car then turned left and only stopped when it hit the wall shared by Jason’s and Marble Slab Ice Cream. He said that the driver, Clark, was arrested for DWI. He was booked into the Smith County Jail with a $3500 surety bond. He was released Tuesday.

Erbaugh said no one was in the stores when the car drove through.

Jason’s Deli posted on their social media pages that they are closed until further notice; they told our reporter at the scene that they will try to reopen on Wednesday.

Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.(KLTV/KTRE)

