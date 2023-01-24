Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car

Troy Yelverton, 23, of Palestine
Troy Yelverton, 23, of Palestine(Palestine Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday. Palestine police say they arrested a man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a person’s car.

Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Cambell just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident said they say a white male in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle parked at their residence. When the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar, he fled.

As they searched the area around the home, they spotted the suspect walking several blocks away from the residence. Officers stopped the suspect. He was identified at Troy Yelverton, 23, of Palestine.

During the stop, Yelverton was found to be wanted on two active warrants, one for tampering with evidence and one for theft. Yelverton was placed under arrest for the warrants.

While performing a search of Yelverton’s clothing, officers located items that were reported to have been taken during the vehicle burglary. Yelverton was also found to be the individual seen in a video provided by the victim, according to police.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
(Source: Frankston ISD Facebook)
Frankston ISD board approves 4-day school week for 2023-24
They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft
City of Pasadena
Tornado damage reported in Pasadena