Nacogdoches head coaching job vacant as Allman steps down

Coach Darren Allman and the Dragons prepare to run on the field (Source: KTRE Sports)
Coach Darren Allman and the Dragons prepare to run on the field (Source: KTRE Sports)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
From Nacogdoches ISD

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Darren Allman will step down as athletic director and head football coach and take over new duties with Nacogdoches ISD as the Director of Athletic Facilities and Special Projects.

“Coach Allman is a dedicated educator and coach who has worked hard for the Dragons’ program,” said NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo. “We’re grateful for what he’s done in Nacogdoches.”

Trujillo said the search for a new head football coach and athletic director will begin immediately. While the search is ongoing, Carrie Scroggins will serve as interim athletic director and Jay Brown will oversee football operations as interim head coach.

Allman was hired in 2019 and just completed his fourth football season at NHS. The Dragons twice earned playoff berths with Allman as head coach. In 2020, Nacogdoches finished 5-5 overall and 4-3 in district while fighting through restrictions from the pandemic.

Before coming to Nacogdoches, Allman posted a career coaching record of 88-38 over 10 seasons, including stints at Austin Westlake and Odessa Permian. Allman, an Odessa native where he starred at Permian High School, posted two consecutive seasons of 12 wins at his alma mater before moving on to Westlake in 2009.

