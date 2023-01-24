LPD arrests 27 in 3-day human trafficking operation Blue Rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department arrested 27 people in a three-day human trafficking operation called Blue Rain.
Operation Blue Rain was conducted by LPD’s Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue on Jan. 19 through Jan. 21.
The arrested individuals are facing various charges:
22 people were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution. Five people were arrested for misdemeanor prostitution, while one was made on a warrant charge. In addition, some were charged with delivery of a dangerous drug and child endangerment.
During the operation, two women were identified as possible victims of human trafficking.
01/19/23
Pablo Salinas, 36
- Solicitation Prostitution
Daniel Ramirez, 50
- Solicitation Prostitution
Angelo Valdez, 42
- Solicitation Prostitution
01/20/23
Frank Chaparro, 39
- Solicitation Prostitution
Patrick Kerin, 47
- Solicitation Prostitution
Nehemiah Rodriguez, 24
- Solicitation Prostitution
- 4 LPD warrants
Jeremy Silva, 32
- Solicitation Prostitution
Donna Pierce, 40
- Prostitution
Criselda Rodriguez, 30
- Prostitution
Tanya Narro, 31
- Child Endangerment x 4
- Prostitution
Justin Mathis, 41
- Solicitation Prostitution
Stephen Esquivel, 25
- Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance
- Solicitation Prostitution
Adrian Hernandez, 38
- Solicitation Prostitution
Mariah Munoz, 25
- Child Endangerment
- Prostitution
- LPD Warrants
Craig Woody, 32
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Michael Pena, 32
- Solicitation Prostitution
Michael Jackson, 44
- Solicitation Prostitution
Joseph Silva, 40
- Solicitation Prostitution
01/21/23
Kyle White, 48
- Solicitation Prostitution
Antee Duncan, 34
- Solicitation Prostitution
Mauricio Velarde, 36
- Solicitation Prostitution
- LPD warrants
Wesley Rumbelow, 24
- Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance
- Solicitation Prostitution
Justin Daggett, 43
- Solicitation Prostitution
Alvin Mainah, 28
- Solicitation Prostitution
Stetson Flores, 28
- Solicitation Prostitution
Patrick Ryan, 55
- Solicitation Prostitution
Kidran Robinson, 32
- Prostitution
Corie Jones, 37
- LPD warrant
