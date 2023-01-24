Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Frankston ISD board approves 4-day school week for 2023-24

(Source: Frankston ISD Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Frankston ISD has joined several other East Texas districts in approving a 4-day school week for the 2023-24 school year.

The district is planning to undertake the change as a three-year pilot program. They say every Monday will be a day off for the students unless they are invited to an intervention day. Holiday breaks will be similar to this year’s breaks, they said.

The schedule is set, at this time, to be 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. for elementary students. It will be 7:40 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. for middle school and high school students. Though they haven’t set the first day of the school year, they say it will not be before August 1, and the last day will not be after May 31.

More information about the plan is available at the district’s website.

Alba-Golden ISD will also undertake a 4-day school week next year.

