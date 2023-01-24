Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents.

On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.

Police discovered Puga had a blood alcohol level of .032 and tested positive for THC, cocaine metabolites, and etizolam. They also found a handgun inside a backpack that Puga tossed into a bush when he attempted to flee.

Beatty was rushed to St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital where she was stabilized by ER surgeons. She was transported to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston for surgery where she died a week later.

Recently a Brazos County Jury determined the cost Puga owed the Beatty Family based on his negligence which resulted in Beatty’s death. The Beatty family was represented by attorney Michael Stacy with Juneau, Boll & Stacy, PLLC.

After the verdict, the Beatty family’s attorney, Michael Stacy, released this statement:

“With its verdict, the jury sent a clear message that this community will not tolerate intoxicated drivers needlessly and recklessly endangering the lives of others. The verdict was a reflection of the remarkable but short life of Carly Beatty and the magnitude of Suzanne and Robert Beatty’s loss. This case was never about money for the Beattys. The wrongful death case was pursued because they wanted Mr. Puga to know about the beautiful, kind, young women’s life that he took. Most important, the Beatty’s hope that the message sent by the jury will deter similar conduct in the future and spare other parents from their worst nightmare – the loss of a child.”

Last year in February Puga was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to both manslaughter, accident involving death charges, and evading arrest.

Beatty was an animal science major at Texas A&M with the aspiration of becoming a vet. In her honor, her family created a nonprofit called Carly’s Way to continue her dream of helping animals in need.

