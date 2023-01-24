Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More rain is expected into the late evening hours; however, it should be lighter rainfall until around midnight, then the rain ends. There remains a chance for a few flurries over the far NW sections of ETX this evening...it should end by 10-11 PM. No significant accumulations are expected, and no real impacts expected on roadways as temperatures should remain above freezing. Cloudy, breezy, and another chilly day on Wednesday. Some sunshine is expected by mid to late afternoon before skies clear overnight. Sunny to mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday with sub-freezing mornings and cool/mild afternoons. More clouds, wind, and rain move back into our area on Saturday afternoon as we await another cold front on Sunday morning. High Temperatures this weekend could make it into the lower 60s for a few hours. Morning showers on Sunday are expected along with some afternoon showers on Monday and Tuesday. Cooler temperatures on Monday and Tuesday...but not too cold.

