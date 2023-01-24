Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Commissioners accept convicted Smith County constable’s resignation

Curtis Traylor-Harris appears in court on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Curtis Traylor-Harris appears in court on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court accepted the resignation of former Pct. 1 constable Curtis Traylor-Harris at their Tuesday morning meeting.

Traylor-Harris’ final letter of resignation was sent via email on Jan. 19, according to assistant district attorney Thomas Wilson. Traylor-Harris had previously sent two other resignation letters, but rescinded both.

Commissioners chose Ralph Caraway Jr., who has served in the position since Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July, to fill the vacancy.

A jury found Traylor-Harris guilty of theft in December and sentenced him to probation. District Judge Jack Skeen ordered the probation period last five years. The former constable was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. The sentence is now stayed as a result of an appeal.

Traylor-Harris was found guilty of stealing from a home while serving an eviction notice.

