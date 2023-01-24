‘Come and get me’: Fugitive who challenged Waco police captured

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is crediting the tips it received via Crime Stoppers for the capture of Brandon Bonner, 28, a fugitive wanted on warrants for assault and family violence, days after Bonner shared a social media post with his mugshot and told authorities, “you want me, come and get me (expletive).”

“As many know, we at the Waco Police Department love a challenge,” police said in a Facebook post, “Well, as you can see, he knew he was wanted and posted on social media telling us to come find him. We did.”

Bonner was also wanted on a parole violation warrant.

Bonner was spotted on Jan. 23 riding as a passenger in a truck.

Authorities stopped the vehicle and took the man into custody.

He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, police said.

