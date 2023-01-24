Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck

Texas Police Lights
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton woman has died following a two-vehicle wreck west of Canton Saturday night.

Jennifer L. Johnson, 42, died on the scene at 7:43 p.m. The wreck occurred at 6:50 p.m. on State Highway 254, five miles west of Canton.

According to the preliminary DPS report, Johnson was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra north on County Road 2501 and was attempting to make a right turn onto Highway 243. Johnson made a wide right turn and entered the opposite way of travel. She then overcorrected back into the correct lane at the same time Jose E. Rincon Juarez, 37, of Kaufman, tried to avoid Johnson’s car. Juarez’s 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 collided into Johnson’s car.

Johnson’s passenger was injured and taken to a Tyler hospital. Rincon and his passenger were not injured.

