Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft

They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.(Brownsboro Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro Police Department is enlisting the public’s help identifying two people from a surveillance video.

They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.(Brownsboro Police Department)

They say that a man and a woman were seen on surveillance video swiping laundry belonging to someone else. police did not share the name of the laundromat or the day the alleged theft happened.

They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.

They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.(Brownsboro Police Department)

