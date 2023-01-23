Sen. Hughes selected to chair two committees in 88th state legislature session

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas will be represented on multiple state senate committees during this session of the Texas legislature.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released a list of senate committee assignments on Monday with several senators from the region being named.

Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) was named chair of the Senate Committee on Jurisprudence and the Senate Committee on State Affairs, as well as committee member to the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Senate Committee on Finance. Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development, and Senate Committee on Nominations. Hughes previously chaired state affairs last session.

“I am grateful to Lt. Governor Patrick for reappointing me as Chair of the Senate Committee on State Affairs and for giving me the additional honor of serving as Chair of the Senate Committee on Jurisprudence. I will use these positions of leadership to support the limited government and free market policies that have made Texas a beacon of hope in our nation and the world,” Hughes said. “It is an honor to serve on the Senate Committee on Finance with Chairwoman Joan Huffman as our state seeks to steward a $33 billion surplus. Texans can rest assured that under her leadership, we will produce a balanced, conservative budget. I also am honored to serve as a member of the Committees on Health and Human Services, Natural Resources and Economic Development, and Nominations. Each of these committees plays a vital role in our state. I look forward to working with Chairs Huffman, Kolkhorst, Birdwell, and Campbell to advance policies for Texas’ brightest future.”

Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) was once again named chair of the Senate Committee on Transportation, as well as committee member to the Senate Committee on Business and Commerce, Senate Committee on Finance, Senate Committee on Local Government, Senate Special Committee on Redistricting.

Bob Hall (R-Edgewood) was named chair of Senate Committee on Administration, as well as committee member to Senate Committee on Finance, Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Senate Committee on Local Government, Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs.

Angela Paxton (R-McKinney) was named vice chair of Senate Committee on State Affairs, as well as committee member to Senate Committee on Finance, Senate Committee on Education, Senate Committee on Local Government, Senate Committee on Nominations.

