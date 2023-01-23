East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cold start with temperatures dropping below freezing across the area. Expect lots of sunshine today with light winds out of the east. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s this afternoon. Clouds begin to increase this evening and become overcast overnight. Rain begins early tomorrow and will continue off and on all day with heavy rain likely, especially during the afternoon. Some light rain could change over into a rain/snow mix late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. This will only be for counties north of I-20 and no accumulations or travel problems are expected. Mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy Wednesday, then finally more sunshine by the end of the week. Another chance for rain will be in the forecast for the weekend.

