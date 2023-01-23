Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 50s for highs. Overall, a typically January day for the start to our week. As we’ve come to expect in East Texas though, the forecast doesn’t stay boring for long. This evening we’ll see increasing cloud cover ahead of our next storm system that will arrive tomorrow morning. Tuesday will start with scattered showers beginning before sunrise, and as we go through the day, those showers will become more widespread and heavier.

Tuesday will be a day you don’t want to be caught without the warm raincoat, and umbrella, and possibly boots. Through most of the day, we’ll be dealing with widespread showers across the area, with temperatures only in the 40s making for a cold rain. It is possible for those in our northwestern counties (Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, etc.) could see some snow or a winter mix, though widespread winter precipitation is not expected across East Texas. Going off of that, impacts from any winter precip. are expected to be minimal. For most of us, this will just be a cold rain event. For those in our southernmost counties (Tyler, Jasper, Newton), there is a low chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm, but the chance is minimal. Projected rainfall totals are from one to three inches, with the highest totals being in Deep East Texas. Showers and thundershowers will clear out Tuesday evening, leaving behind cloudy skies for Wednesday.

Wednesday morning some of us will wake up below freezing, so I would caution you to watch for any slick spots on the road, but we’ll warm up into the mid 40s Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday both look like mostly sunny day, highs in the 50s. Right now, it looks like scattered showers with highs in the 60s for the weekend. Have a great Monday and week.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

