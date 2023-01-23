Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grimes County judge sentences man to 18 years in prison for road rage incident

“The victims were traumatized and felt hunted.”
Blake Jon Arrington remains in the custody of the Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.(Mug shot provided by Grimes County District Attorney's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County man has been sentenced a man to 18 years in prison following a road rage incident in 2021 that left a family traumatized by his actions, said prosecutors.

“I hope the prison sentence, in this case, sends a clear message that road rage of this nature committed in Grimes County will be met with harsh consequences,” said Assistant District Attorney Meagan Callaham.

Blake Jon Arrington was arrested in July 2021 and found guilty last year of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child. Prosecutors said he initiated an unprompted road rage incident against a mother with her three young children in a vehicle on Highway 39. During the ordeal, he tried running her vehicle off the roadway several times, and at one point he stopped his vehicle in the middle of the roadway and tried to reverse into the victim’s car. He also tried to drive head-on into her vehicle. He was only stopped because the victim’s husband, who was in a separate vehicle, rammed into Arrington’s vehicle.

The sentence was handed down Monday by Judge Suzanne Brooks who heard testimony from multiple witnesses including a therapist who treated the children who were victimized in this case, and victims from a newly discovered road rage incident involving Arrington from April 2021.

“The actions of the defendant, in this case, are horrific. The victims were traumatized and felt hunted while they were trying to peacefully drive to their home,” said prosecutors.

