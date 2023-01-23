Fire damages Sonic on S. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue early Monday morning.

According to authorities, the call came in around 5:30 a.m.

Fire crews arrived quickly at the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway and were able to get the fire contained.

An early morning fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Ave. (Source: KLTV staff)

The fire looks to have started on the roof of the restaurant.

Several fire units are at the scene with the southbound outside lane of traffic blocked with vehicles and equipment. Motorists should navigate this area with caution until the scene can be cleared.

