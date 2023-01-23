Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Fire damages Sonic on S. Broadway in Tyler

Fire damages Sonic on S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
Fire damages Sonic on S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.(Source: KLTV staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue early Monday morning.

According to authorities, the call came in around 5:30 a.m.

Fire crews arrived quickly at the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway and were able to get the fire contained.

An early morning fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Ave.
An early morning fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Ave. (Source: KLTV staff)

The fire looks to have started on the roof of the restaurant.

Several fire units are at the scene with the southbound outside lane of traffic blocked with vehicles and equipment. Motorists should navigate this area with caution until the scene can be cleared.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Texas State Capitol in Austin.
East Texas state senator wants warning for ‘fetal remains’ in food
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
A car smashed into a tree in the 2000 block of FM 17 Saturday night.
1 injured after car crashes into tree in Grand Saline

Latest News

FILE - Police said two missing girls from Texas had been found and a suspect was in custody.
Amber Alert canceled; 2 girls in Texas found safe
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Pastor Emeritus Doug Anderson, of Rose Heights Church, thanks church staff and leadership for...
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
A car smashed into a tree in the 2000 block of FM 17 Saturday night.
1 injured after car crashes into tree in Grand Saline