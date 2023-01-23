East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... An area of Low Pressure will move over south Texas and the far southernmost sections of East Texas during the day on Tuesday. This will likely bring in some very heavy rainfall to East Texas. At this time, we are anticipating anywhere from .75″ to 1.75″ as a general rule with some locations getting near or even over 2.00″ in the heavy thundershowers that are possible. At this time, we are not expecting widespread severe storms, but a few may have some gusty winds associated with them, so please remain alert. As the system moves away, and some colder air moves in, there will be a chance for a few flurries over areas along Interstate 30. No significant accumulations are expected, and hazardous travel conditions are not expected either...but, as always, we will monitor this for you late on Tuesday. Very chilly air will be over East Texas through Thursday before we start warming up over the weekend. Quite a bit of sunshine is expected for Thursday and Friday. This weekend, more clouds and more rain will be possible as we await another cold front on Sunday. No severe weather is expected on Sunday either. Cooler, with a decrease in clouds, is expected on Monday of next week. Have a great day.

